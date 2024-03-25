C/C++ Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Looking for an innovative C++ Developer who can make applications that care about throughput and latency, it is required to understand factors that influence practical performance, not just theoretical performance.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

C/C++

Knowledge of Best Practices

Experience with threading, algorithms, and data structures

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C++

Learn more/Apply for this position