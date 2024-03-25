Data Base Adminstrator

We excited to announce that our client in the telecommunication industry is looking for a Database administrator this person is going to be responsible for the implementation, maintenance performance,intergrity and security of a number of oracle databases.12-month contract.
Design and creation of database security and investigating and resolving database and production system errors.
Be able to monitor and tune database performance, establishing and managing objective database performance criteria.
Database and Grid infrastructure installation and configuration
Database and grind infrastructure maintenance in terms of patching and upgrading.
Database table creates and integration within house DB- manager PL/SQL solution terms of:
- Automated data archiving
- Automated data compression
- Automated Table Partitioning
Data Restoration
- Oracle Enterprise Manager monitoring deployment and configuration.
- Oracle RMAN backup integration using various me.
- Resolution of customer requests within allocated priority base timeline.
- Generate capacity utilization historical trending and forecasting.
- Senior Certificate
- Relevant IT Qualification diploma or degree
- Basic Unix/Linx knowledge
- Knowledge of relational database and stored procedures
- Relevant database SQL query structure
- Knowledge of ERD and USE case diagrams
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management