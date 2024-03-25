Data Base Adminstrator

We excited to announce that our client in the telecommunication industry is looking for a Database administrator this person is going to be responsible for the implementation, maintenance performance,intergrity and security of a number of oracle databases.12-month contract.

Design and creation of database security and investigating and resolving database and production system errors.

Be able to monitor and tune database performance, establishing and managing objective database performance criteria.

Database and Grid infrastructure installation and configuration

Database and grind infrastructure maintenance in terms of patching and upgrading.

Database table creates and integration within house DB- manager PL/SQL solution terms of:

Automated data archiving

Automated data compression

Automated Table Partitioning

Data Restoration

Oracle Enterprise Manager monitoring deployment and configuration.

Oracle RMAN backup integration using various me.

Resolution of customer requests within allocated priority base timeline.

Generate capacity utilization historical trending and forecasting.

Senior Certificate

Relevant IT Qualification diploma or degree

Basic Unix/Linx knowledge

Knowledge of relational database and stored procedures

Relevant database SQL query structure

Knowledge of ERD and USE case diagrams

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

