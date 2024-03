Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a database administrator (DBA), your role involves managing and maintaining databases within an organization. Here are some key responsibilities and tasks typically associated with the role:

Database Installation and Configuration: Installing and configuring database software such as MySQL, Oracle, SQL Server, MongoDB, etc., according to the organization’s needs and specifications.

Database Design and Implementation: Designing database structures and schemas to ensure efficient data storage and retrieval. This may involve normalization, indexing, partitioning, and other techniques.

Data Security: Implementing and enforcing security measures to protect the database from unauthorized access, data breaches, and other security threats. This includes setting up user permissions, encryption, and auditing.

Performance Tuning: Monitoring database performance and optimizing queries, indexes, and configurations to improve speed, scalability, and resource utilization.

Backup and Recovery: Implementing backup and recovery strategies to ensure data integrity and availability in case of system failures, disasters, or human errors.

Database Upgrades and Patches: Planning and executing database upgrades, patches, and migrations to keep the database software up to date with the latest features, fixes, and security updates.

Monitoring and Troubleshooting: Monitoring database health, diagnosing and resolving performance issues, errors, and other problems that may arise.

Capacity Planning: Estimating future database growth and resource requirements, and planning accordingly to ensure scalability and performance.

Data Governance and Compliance: Ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations (such as GDPR, HIPAA, etc.) and organizational data governance policies.

Documentation and Training: Documenting database configurations, procedures, and best practices, and providing training and support to users and other IT staff.

Disaster Recovery Planning: Developing and maintaining disaster recovery plans and procedures to minimize downtime and data loss in case of emergencies.

Collaboration: Collaborating with developers, system administrators, and other stakeholders to support application development, deployment, and integration with the database.

Desired Skills:

Linux

Database administration

Database Support

Database Production

Database operation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

