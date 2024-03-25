Developer Junior – Gauteng

Software Developer Graduate

Grow and develop your career with this fantastic opportunity!

Requirements

Degree in either: From a University in South Africa

A candidate must be comfortable working with C and C++ on an operating system level. Good understanding of networking and network security is a must; knowledge of cryptographic principles and applications is desirable.

Computer Engineering degree (BEng. Comp)

Gradate with one 1 years of experience in software development

Skilled in C and C++

Good understanding of networking and network security

Systematic and analytical approach to problem solving

Adhere to and contribute to good programming standards and principles

UML understanding

South African citizenship (for security clearance purposes)

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Information technology

Software Development

C++

Learn more/Apply for this position