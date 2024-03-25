Flutter Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

REMOTE WORK FROM HOME
Our client, a fast-growing tech company specialising in Higher-Ed digital innovation with international project experience offering. They are passionate about creating cutting-edge products that improve efficiency and user experience. As they continue to expand their offerings, they are seeking five talented Flutter Developers to join their dynamic team.
Desired Skills:
- flutter
- dart
- ios
- andriod
About The Employer:
As a Flutter Developer, you will be responsible for designing and implementing mobile applications using the Flutter framework. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop high-quality software solutions that meet our clients’ needs and contribute to the overall success of our projects.
Please contact [Email Address Removed] for a confidential discussion and detailed job description.