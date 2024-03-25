Full Stack Developer

Join the revolution in software solutions as a Full Stack Developer! We’re seeking a master of code to shape the future of our digital landscape. If you’re passionate about problem-solving and thrive in a fast-paced environment, this is your chance to shine.

Requirements/Qualifications:

Experience of 3 years and more is needed. Any qualifications will be an advantage.

Fully bilingual in Afrikaans and English

Own transport

Experience in the following:

SQL

C#

Javascript (Very important)

Linq

Net core (Very important)

HTML

CSS

Hit apply today!

Desired Skills:

SQL

C#

JAVASCRIPT

LINQ

ASP.NET

HTML

CSS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

