Full Stack Developer

Mar 25, 2024

Join the revolution in software solutions as a Full Stack Developer! We’re seeking a master of code to shape the future of our digital landscape. If you’re passionate about problem-solving and thrive in a fast-paced environment, this is your chance to shine.

Requirements/Qualifications:

  • Experience of 3 years and more is needed. Any qualifications will be an advantage.
  • Fully bilingual in Afrikaans and English
  • Own transport

Experience in the following:

  • SQL
  • C#
  • Javascript (Very important)
  • Linq
  • Net core (Very important)
  • HTML
  • CSS

Hit apply today!

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • C#
  • JAVASCRIPT
  • LINQ
  • ASP.NET
  • HTML
  • CSS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position