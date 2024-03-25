Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Join the revolution in software solutions as a Full Stack Developer! We’re seeking a master of code to shape the future of our digital landscape. If you’re passionate about problem-solving and thrive in a fast-paced environment, this is your chance to shine.
Requirements/Qualifications:
- Experience of 3 years and more is needed. Any qualifications will be an advantage.
- Fully bilingual in Afrikaans and English
- Own transport
Experience in the following:
- SQL
- C#
- Javascript (Very important)
- Linq
- Net core (Very important)
- HTML
- CSS
Hit apply today!
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- C#
- JAVASCRIPT
- LINQ
- ASP.NET
- HTML
- CSS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years