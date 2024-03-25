Full-Stack Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is seeking an experienced full stack java developer to join our growing team servicing local and offshore clients in the financial services space. You must have strong communication skills and the ability to add value to existing product lines and develop high end bespoke software &applications, mobile apps and websites across all sectors. This role offers excellent career growth opportunities as well as lucrative incentives and benefits.

Skills

A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering;

Agency/Digital Media Background (nice to have);

Strong understanding of systems design and implementation;

Excellent technical skills;

Excellent problem-solving abilities;

Excellent communication skills.

4+ years of commercial experience in Java programming (experience with Spring Framework advantageous)

4+ years of experience developing Single Page Applications (SPAs) using JavaScript

Superior knowledge of Angular 7+

Experience using a variety of JavaScript Frameworks, with excellent UI styling skills

?JQuery, TypeScript, CSS3, HTML5, Less, Sass

Knowledge of MSSQL and issues related to relational databases

Excellent track record of building engaging and responsive websites

Knowledge of WebServices and APIs

Ability to produce high quality code

Familiarity with version control (GitHub) and DevOps

Exposure to financial Services / investments industry preferred

