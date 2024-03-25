Intermediate Software Developer at Positive Switch – Gauteng Tres Jolie

The Intermediate Software Developer is accountable for the design, creation, installation, testing, maintenance and support of software systems, that help businesses be more efficient and provide a better service to Fundi’s customers. The incumbent will be responsible for writing and coding
programmes, software systems, web and mobile application in order to enable business and product development priorities.
- Design
- Building (coding)
- Testing
- Maintenance and support
Qualifications
- Degree in Computer Sciences or IT related
- AdvantageCourses in .Net and other object orientated languages training or equivalent – Exposure to the Microsoft Azure – Exposure to the Microsoft DevOps
- Inherent Job Requirements (Legal or Professional)Competencies
Knowledge and skills
Exposure to Agile methodology ? Excellent understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives ? In-depth knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws
EXPERIENCE
- At least 3 – 5 years’ experience in Microsoft software development
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Design
- Coding
- Software Testing
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree