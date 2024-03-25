Intermediate Software Developer at Positive Switch

The Intermediate Software Developer is accountable for the design, creation, installation, testing, maintenance and support of software systems, that help businesses be more efficient and provide a better service to Fundi’s customers. The incumbent will be responsible for writing and coding

programmes, software systems, web and mobile application in order to enable business and product development priorities.

Design

Building (coding)

Testing

Maintenance and support



Qualifications

Degree in Computer Sciences or IT related

AdvantageCourses in .Net and other object orientated languages training or equivalent – Exposure to the Microsoft Azure – Exposure to the Microsoft DevOps

Inherent Job Requirements (Legal or Professional)Competencies

Knowledge and skills

Exposure to Agile methodology ? Excellent understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives ? In-depth knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws

EXPERIENCE

At least 3 – 5 years’ experience in Microsoft software development

Desired Skills:

Agile

Design

Coding

Software Testing

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

