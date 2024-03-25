Intermediate Software Developer – Cape Town – Western Cape Cape Town

- 3 years of Experience
- IT Diploma/Degree is advantageous
- Industry Related certificated
- Retail industry experience is advantageous.
- Stable work history
- Proven track record of successful implementation
- Main Language (JavaScript, C#, SQL)
- Containerization
- Experience with overall solution design and documentation
- Experience with designing, building and integrating APIs
- Experience with designing and building databases (MSSQL, MySQL, Postgress)
- Web Technology (JavaScript, TypeScript, RESTful, GraphQL)
- Experience with Json and XML
- Experience with ReactJS, AngularJS
- CI/CD
- Testing Framework (Unit and Integration Testing)
Minimum Requirements:
Desired Skills:
- BSc /BCom Degree Computer Science
- IT Dioloma
- .Net Full Stack