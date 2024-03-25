IT Project Manager

Are you passionate about leading projects and driving successful outcomes? We’re looking for a motivated IT Project Manager to join our team. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to manage diverse IT projects, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and contribute to the success of our organization.

What you’ll do:

Analyse project proposals to determine the time frame, funding limitations, and appropriate process for accomplishing projects.

Review work plans of external service providers contracted to execute projects to ensure they align with the overall project delivery targets.

Identify and schedule project deliverables, milestones, and required activities and tasks.

Provide leadership and motivation to project team members throughout the project life cycle, and confer with project staff to outline the work plan.

Establish work plan and staffing for project activities, iterations, or phases, and arrange for assignment of project personnel.

Implement project communication plans and organizational change management requirements of the project.

Perform project risk assessments, and implement mitigation plans.

Monitor project activities, ensuring the currency, quality, and integrity of the project reporting information to ensure that project goals are accomplished and are in line with business objectives.

Assign duties, responsibilities, and scope of authority to project personnel.

Direct and coordinate activities of project personnel to ensure that the project progresses on schedule and within budget.

Review status reports prepared by project personnel, and modify schedules or plans as required.

Establish standards and procedures for project reporting and documentation.

Continuously benchmark project management performance to identify improvements and achieve higher capability maturity in project management.

Your Expertise:

5 – 7 years of IT experience with sensitivity and commitment to business problem-solving.

A minimum of 3 years of demonstrated competency in an IT project management role involving the execution of multiple projects or a large complex project.

Demonstrated experience in leading a team.

Demonstrated experience and ability in successfully using “soft skills” or “people skills”.

Demonstrated ability to develop and execute a project resource plan that ensures that the right people are in the right place doing the right things at the right time.

Sound knowledge of project management methodologies (for example, PMI, Prince II, and Agile).

Knowledge of project-planning tools.

Strong knowledge and understanding of business needs, with the ability to establish and maintain a high level of customer trust and confidence.

Good understanding of current and emerging technologies and how other enterprises are employing them to drive digital business.

Good knowledge of ITIL.

Qualifications Required:

Bachelor’s degree in IT or related field.

Postgraduate degree in IT or related field or IT solution delivery experience.

Project Management certification.

Personal Attributes:

Advantageous: Orientation towards growing and nurturing relationships. Passion for optimizing business performance. Focus on analyzing and solving problems. Concern about aligning with best practices. Preference for thinking practically. Focus on convincing and persuading. Preference for managing others.

Essential: Ability to lead and motivate others; demonstrating empathy and knowledge of personality types. Demonstrated sensitivity to working in a political environment and to interacting with senior leadership. Exceptional verbal and written communication skills. Expertise in setting and managing customer expectations. Distinctive blend of business, IT, financial and communication skills, because this is a highly visible position with substantial impact. Effective influencing and negotiating skills in an environment where this role may not directly control resources. Focus on getting things done. Strong inclination for change agility. A preference for translating strategy into action. Concern for communicating clearly. Readiness to make and own decisions. Focus on initiating action. Customer centricity and focus. Remaining resilient under stress and pressure.



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Location: Isando, Kempton Park (office-based)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position