Mar 25, 2024

Are you passionate about leading projects and driving successful outcomes? We’re looking for a motivated IT Project Manager to join our team. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to manage diverse IT projects, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and contribute to the success of our organization.

What you’ll do:

  • Analyse project proposals to determine the time frame, funding limitations, and appropriate process for accomplishing projects.

  • Review work plans of external service providers contracted to execute projects to ensure they align with the overall project delivery targets.

  • Identify and schedule project deliverables, milestones, and required activities and tasks.

  • Provide leadership and motivation to project team members throughout the project life cycle, and confer with project staff to outline the work plan.

  • Establish work plan and staffing for project activities, iterations, or phases, and arrange for assignment of project personnel.

  • Implement project communication plans and organizational change management requirements of the project.

  • Perform project risk assessments, and implement mitigation plans.

  • Monitor project activities, ensuring the currency, quality, and integrity of the project reporting information to ensure that project goals are accomplished and are in line with business objectives.

  • Assign duties, responsibilities, and scope of authority to project personnel.

  • Direct and coordinate activities of project personnel to ensure that the project progresses on schedule and within budget.

  • Review status reports prepared by project personnel, and modify schedules or plans as required.

  • Establish standards and procedures for project reporting and documentation.

  • Continuously benchmark project management performance to identify improvements and achieve higher capability maturity in project management.

Your Expertise:

  • 5 – 7 years of IT experience with sensitivity and commitment to business problem-solving.

  • A minimum of 3 years of demonstrated competency in an IT project management role involving the execution of multiple projects or a large complex project.

  • Demonstrated experience in leading a team.

  • Demonstrated experience and ability in successfully using “soft skills” or “people skills”.

  • Demonstrated ability to develop and execute a project resource plan that ensures that the right people are in the right place doing the right things at the right time.

  • Sound knowledge of project management methodologies (for example, PMI, Prince II, and Agile).

  • Knowledge of project-planning tools.

  • Strong knowledge and understanding of business needs, with the ability to establish and maintain a high level of customer trust and confidence.

  • Good understanding of current and emerging technologies and how other enterprises are employing them to drive digital business.

  • Good knowledge of ITIL.

Qualifications Required:

  • Bachelor’s degree in IT or related field.

  • Postgraduate degree in IT or related field or IT solution delivery experience.

  • Project Management certification.

Personal Attributes:

  • Advantageous:

    • Orientation towards growing and nurturing relationships.

    • Passion for optimizing business performance.

    • Focus on analyzing and solving problems.

    • Concern about aligning with best practices.

    • Preference for thinking practically.

    • Focus on convincing and persuading.

    • Preference for managing others.

  • Essential:

    • Ability to lead and motivate others; demonstrating empathy and knowledge of personality types.

    • Demonstrated sensitivity to working in a political environment and to interacting with senior leadership.

    • Exceptional verbal and written communication skills.

    • Expertise in setting and managing customer expectations.

    • Distinctive blend of business, IT, financial and communication skills, because this is a highly visible position with substantial impact.

    • Effective influencing and negotiating skills in an environment where this role may not directly control resources.

    • Focus on getting things done.

    • Strong inclination for change agility.

    • A preference for translating strategy into action.

    • Concern for communicating clearly.

    • Readiness to make and own decisions.

    • Focus on initiating action.

    • Customer centricity and focus.

    • Remaining resilient under stress and pressure.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Contract Position

  • Location: Isando, Kempton Park (office-based)

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

