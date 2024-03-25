IT Project Manager – Gauteng Kempton Park

Are you passionate about leading projects and driving successful outcomes? We’re looking for a motivated IT Project Manager to join our team. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to manage diverse IT projects, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and contribute to the success of our organization.
What you’ll do:
- Analyse project proposals to determine the time frame, funding limitations, and appropriate process for accomplishing projects.
- Review work plans of external service providers contracted to execute projects to ensure they align with the overall project delivery targets.
- Identify and schedule project deliverables, milestones, and required activities and tasks.
- Provide leadership and motivation to project team members throughout the project life cycle, and confer with project staff to outline the work plan.
- Establish work plan and staffing for project activities, iterations, or phases, and arrange for assignment of project personnel.
- Implement project communication plans and organizational change management requirements of the project.
- Perform project risk assessments, and implement mitigation plans.
- Monitor project activities, ensuring the currency, quality, and integrity of the project reporting information to ensure that project goals are accomplished and are in line with business objectives.
- Assign duties, responsibilities, and scope of authority to project personnel.
- Direct and coordinate activities of project personnel to ensure that the project progresses on schedule and within budget.
- Review status reports prepared by project personnel, and modify schedules or plans as required.
- Establish standards and procedures for project reporting and documentation.
- Continuously benchmark project management performance to identify improvements and achieve higher capability maturity in project management.
Your Expertise:
- 5 – 7 years of IT experience with sensitivity and commitment to business problem-solving.
- A minimum of 3 years of demonstrated competency in an IT project management role involving the execution of multiple projects or a large complex project.
- Demonstrated experience in leading a team.
- Demonstrated experience and ability in successfully using “soft skills” or “people skills”.
- Demonstrated ability to develop and execute a project resource plan that ensures that the right people are in the right place doing the right things at the right time.
- Sound knowledge of project management methodologies (for example, PMI, Prince II, and Agile).
- Knowledge of project-planning tools.
- Strong knowledge and understanding of business needs, with the ability to establish and maintain a high level of customer trust and confidence.
- Good understanding of current and emerging technologies and how other enterprises are employing them to drive digital business.
- Good knowledge of ITIL.
Qualifications Required:
- Bachelor’s degree in IT or related field.
- Postgraduate degree in IT or related field or IT solution delivery experience.
- Project Management certification.
Personal Attributes:
- Advantageous:
- Orientation towards growing and nurturing relationships.
- Passion for optimizing business performance.
- Focus on analyzing and solving problems.
- Concern about aligning with best practices.
- Preference for thinking practically.
- Focus on convincing and persuading.
- Preference for managing others.
- Essential:
- Ability to lead and motivate others; demonstrating empathy and knowledge of personality types.
- Demonstrated sensitivity to working in a political environment and to interacting with senior leadership.
- Exceptional verbal and written communication skills.
- Expertise in setting and managing customer expectations.
- Distinctive blend of business, IT, financial and communication skills, because this is a highly visible position with substantial impact.
- Effective influencing and negotiating skills in an environment where this role may not directly control resources.
- Focus on getting things done.
- Strong inclination for change agility.
- A preference for translating strategy into action.
- Concern for communicating clearly.
- Readiness to make and own decisions.
- Focus on initiating action.
- Customer centricity and focus.
- Remaining resilient under stress and pressure.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Contract Position
- Location: Isando, Kempton Park (office-based)
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery