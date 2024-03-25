Mid-Level Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A client with offices all around SA & abroad is looking to expand their team and employ a Mid-Level Software Engineer (Java, Node.JS, TypeScript). Candidate should be well-rounded with 4-7 years’ of solid development experience Back-end and Full-Stack Development

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Java

NodeJS

Typescript

AWS

