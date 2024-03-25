Packaging Equipment Field Technician

Our client, a progressive and well-established market leader in the packaging equipment sector, seeks to employ a dynamic and well experienced Electrician or Millwright to join their team and manage commissioning and maintenance on packaging manufacturing equipment on client sites within the Gauteng area

This position requires previous experience in on-site maintenance, therefore, you must be willing to travel across Gauteng, have a valid driver’s license and have a high level of professionalism and presentation.

KEY REQUIREMENTS TO MEET FOR CONSIDERATION:

You will be a trade tested Electrician or Millwright, coupled with 5-8 years experience in the installation, commissioning and maintenance of end-of-line packaging equipment.

You will have proven experience in managing all maintenance parts and component orders, dealing directly with overseas suppliers

You will be able to communicate directly with customers on-site and provide training for technicians and staff in customer’s factories

Proven experience in equipment auditing is essential

You must be fully bilingual, able to communicate efficiently in English and Afrikaans, both spoken and written

You must be able to travel when necessary, have a valid unendorsed driver’s license, your own reliable vehicle, a list of contactable references, and a clear criminal and credit record – all qualifications will also be verified

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Electrician

Millwright

Maintenance

Installation

Packaging Equipment

Parts and Components

Training

Equipment Auditing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

