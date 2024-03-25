Project Manager

The Project Manager is responsible for coordinating internal resources and vendors for the flawless execution of projects, ensuring that all projects are delivered on time and within scope and budget.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant degree or qualification in Project Management

3-5 years of experience as Project Manager IN A PROPERTY/ CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

Business process and system implementation experience

Familiarity with project management software and tools

DUTIES:

Project Management – End-to-end management of projects:

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects.

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.

Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.

Ensure resource availability and allocation.

Develop a detailed project plan to track progress.

Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule, and costs.

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques.

Produce and track key performance indicators.

Report and escalate to management as needed.

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.

Perform risk management to minimize project risks.

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Data Management – assist technical teams:

Collect and interpret data.

Define new data collection and analysis processes.

Identify areas to increase efficiency and automation of processes.

Set-up and maintain automated data processes.

Manage data integrations.

Assist with data extraction and analysis.

Assist with data migration and integration.

Reporting – responsible for formulating/maintaining reports:

Design, build, implement and maintain dashboards/reports.

Establish processes for reconciliation, control, and exception reports.

General – general administration:

Research various software options.

Administer various applications/programs within the Group.

Perform any ad-hoc duties and responsibilities as may be required from time to time.

Risk Management – identifies and manages business risk.

Ensures compliance with relevant Acts.

Controls, manages, and governs the processes and systems within the area of accountability to ensure compliance and minimise the business risk.

Desired Skills:

budget management

project management

project manager

