SAP Basis Consultant

Ready to accelerate your career? We are looking for an SAP Basis Consultant to join the automotive dream team. If you are fuelled by a love for technology and have a knack for keeping systems running smoothly, apply today and let us race toward success together!

Essential skills requirements:

SAP Technical Skills

SAP Basis skills (>6 years)

PaaS and IaaS knowledge

Cloud IaaS knowledge i.e. MS Azure; AWS

SAP HANA Database knowledge

SAP Oracle Database knowledge

SuSe Linux Operating System knowledge

Qualifications/Experience:

At least 6 years SAP Basis experience.

Extensive SAP knowledge – practical system knowledge of at least 4-6 years.

Solid experience of Project Management methodologies in an SAP environment.

Proven knowledge/experience with the following technologies: Unix, Oracle, SAP ABAP, and JAVA based systems on NetWeaver release.

Proven experience with SAP system health checks, dump/trace analysis and monitoring tools.

Strong experience in Solution Manager Configuration for systems – CHARM and E2E Monitoring.

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Ability to effectively articulate and communicate the pros and cons of creating an SAP Solution to solve a specific business need.

Understanding and application of standard ITPM framework or solid experience or knowledge of any other industry standard framework advantageous.

Strong organisational skills and attention to detail are a pre-requisite. Strong communication skills, verbal and written.

ITIL process knowledge and work experience advantageous.

ITIL Foundation V3 certification is advantageous.

Agile/Scrum methodologies

If you fit the above criteria and are interested in this opportunity, hit that apply!

Desired Skills:

SAP HANA

SAP Basis

CLOUD IaaS

PaaS and IaaS

SAP Oracle

SuSe Linux

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position