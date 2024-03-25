SAP Basis Consultant

Ready to accelerate your career? We are looking for an SAP Basis Consultant to join the automotive dream team. If you are fuelled by a love for technology and have a knack for keeping systems running smoothly, apply today and let us race toward success together!

Essential skills requirements:

  • SAP Technical Skills
  • SAP Basis skills (>6 years)
  • PaaS and IaaS knowledge
  • Cloud IaaS knowledge i.e. MS Azure; AWS
  • SAP HANA Database knowledge
  • SAP Oracle Database knowledge
  • SuSe Linux Operating System knowledge

Qualifications/Experience:

  • At least 6 years SAP Basis experience.
  • Extensive SAP knowledge – practical system knowledge of at least 4-6 years.
  • Solid experience of Project Management methodologies in an SAP environment.
  • Proven knowledge/experience with the following technologies: Unix, Oracle, SAP ABAP, and JAVA based systems on NetWeaver release.
  • Proven experience with SAP system health checks, dump/trace analysis and monitoring tools.
  • Strong experience in Solution Manager Configuration for systems – CHARM and E2E Monitoring.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
  • Ability to effectively articulate and communicate the pros and cons of creating an SAP Solution to solve a specific business need.
  • Understanding and application of standard ITPM framework or solid experience or knowledge of any other industry standard framework advantageous.
  • Strong organisational skills and attention to detail are a pre-requisite. Strong communication skills, verbal and written.
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience advantageous.
  • ITIL Foundation V3 certification is advantageous.
  • Agile/Scrum methodologies

If you fit the above criteria and are interested in this opportunity, hit that apply!

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

