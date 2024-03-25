SAP Basis Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Ready to accelerate your career? We are looking for an SAP Basis Consultant to join the automotive dream team. If you are fuelled by a love for technology and have a knack for keeping systems running smoothly, apply today and let us race toward success together!
Essential skills requirements:
- SAP Technical Skills
- SAP Basis skills (>6 years)
- PaaS and IaaS knowledge
- Cloud IaaS knowledge i.e. MS Azure; AWS
- SAP HANA Database knowledge
- SAP Oracle Database knowledge
- SuSe Linux Operating System knowledge
Qualifications/Experience:
- At least 6 years SAP Basis experience.
- Extensive SAP knowledge – practical system knowledge of at least 4-6 years.
- Solid experience of Project Management methodologies in an SAP environment.
- Proven knowledge/experience with the following technologies: Unix, Oracle, SAP ABAP, and JAVA based systems on NetWeaver release.
- Proven experience with SAP system health checks, dump/trace analysis and monitoring tools.
- Strong experience in Solution Manager Configuration for systems – CHARM and E2E Monitoring.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
- Ability to effectively articulate and communicate the pros and cons of creating an SAP Solution to solve a specific business need.
- Understanding and application of standard ITPM framework or solid experience or knowledge of any other industry standard framework advantageous.
- Strong organisational skills and attention to detail are a pre-requisite. Strong communication skills, verbal and written.
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience advantageous.
- ITIL Foundation V3 certification is advantageous.
- Agile/Scrum methodologies
If you fit the above criteria and are interested in this opportunity, hit that apply!
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years