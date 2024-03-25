Senior Data Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

Our esteemed client in the telecoms industry is looking to appoint a skilled, qualified Senior Data Analyst with a real passion for analytics.

You will be responsible for delivery of data driven products and insights to internal and external stakeholders through the professional implementation of designing, developing, testing, and presenting data products, models, and insights.

You will collaborate with the Data Engineering team and Business Development in order to strategise and present solutions to Top Management and stakeholders.

For this role we require the following:

– Completed B-Degree in a relevant quantitative field (e.g., Data Science, Engineering, Statistics, Computer Science, etc)

4years experience in data analytics, data science, data engineering, machine learning or BI development – 2 years of which must be on Senior level

2 years hands-on, proven experience in:

Project Participation: Agile frameworks like Scrum or Kanban.

Programming: Python (Pandas, Matplotlib, Seaborn, Plotly, Jupyter Notebooks, GeoPandas), Excel.

Cloud data: DataBricks (PySpark, SQL, NoSQL), PowerBI.

Geospatial: QGIS is advantageous

Maths and Statistics: Statistical techniques and hypothesis testing

Working knowledge and undersanding of:

Python, DataBricks, PySpark, Azure, SQL, PowerBI, and GIS

Desired Skills:

Senior Data Analyst

Python

GIS

DataBricks

PySpark

SQL

PowerBI

QGIS

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

About The Employer:

Top class employer in the telecoms industry that provides career growth and longevity for successful individual

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Pension

Learn more/Apply for this position