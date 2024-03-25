Senior Full Stack Developer – Cape Town – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 25, 2024

Full Stack Developer

  • Main Language (JavaScript, C#, SQL)

  • Containerization

  • Experience with overall solution design and documentation

  • Experience with designing, building and integrating APIs

  • Experience with designing and building databases (MSSQL, MySQL, Postgress)

  • Web Technology (JavaScript, TypeScript, RESTful, GraphQL)

  • Experience with Json and XML

  • Experience with ReactJS, AngularJS

  • Experience Vue / Java

  • CI/CD

  • Testing Framework (Unit and Integration Testing)

Minimum Requirements:

  • +5 years of Experience

  • IT Diploma/Degree is advantageous

  • Industry Related certificated

  • Retail industry experience is advantageous.

  • Stable work history

  • Proven track record of successful implementation

Desired Skills:

  • BSc Degree / BCom Information Science
  • IT Diploma
  • Full Stack

