Senior Software Developer

Senior Full Stack C# Software Developer

The purpose of this role is to support my clients projects with the required software engineering skills to:

Help guide and shape the design of the products

Implement proof of concepts and functional mockups for tests and pilots

Develop critical parts of the final product, with an emphasis on high-fidelity UIs

Document and hand over the final code to the product production team.

If you are someone who strives to provide measurable value in an industry where you can make a real difference.

Description:

In this role, you will be tasked with writing new code, operating, troubleshooting, maintaining, integrating and continually enhancing the my clients products.

Duties will include:

Working with other members of Innovation Lab (UX specialists, business analysts, product managers) in an Agile process to design and specify products that deliver real client value

Developing technical specifications to guide the optimal implementation of the products

Coding the front-end (Angular/TypeScript) functionality and coding, or working with other teams to code the back-end services

Debugging and optimizing as required

Documenting and handing over code maintenance responsibility to product software teams

Qualifications & Experience

Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B.Com Informatics or other related technology degrees) is an advantage

Minimum 7 years of experience in the software development industry with both front-end development and back-end experience across different technology sets (Web, mobile, desktop, microservices)

3+ years experience with Angular 2 (v12 or higher preferred) using a Typescript-based web UI framework is a necessity and mandatory for this role.

Experience with Google Cloud Platform, Firestore, Cloud Functions, and Firebase is an advantage

Experience with JAVA/C#/SQL/JSON/XML development is beneficial

Proficiency in software design principles and best practices, including but not limited to SOLID principles, modular design, separation of concerns, design patterns, and code reuse.

Modern SDLC such as Agile methodology using Scrum and/or Kanban, is essential

Experience in working with remote teams is highly advantageous

Experience in healthcare is strongly preferred

Knowledge and Skills:

The software development life-cycle, such as Agile methodology

Front and backend best practices

Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking) spanning client needs, product features and code.

Problem-solving and optimizing for client value

A keen eye for detail and ability to deliver user interface designs that both match requirements and provide a great customer experience

