Software Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Mar 25, 2024

  • Managing projects / processes.

  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language.

  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.

  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Formal qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree) or equivalent working experience.

  • Oracle Java Certification (e.g. SCJP / OCJP etc.) is an advantage.

  • Relevant knowledge on RESTful API, SOAP, JSON.

  • Comfortable with developer IDE tools (NetBeans, IntelliJ, or Eclipse) and navigating your way through the console.

  • Experience working with JSF is advantageous.

  • Experience working with Spring MVC is advantageous.

  • Experience working with J2EE Application servers: JBoss, WebLogic, WebSphere, Glassfish, Apache Tomcat etc.

  • Experience with Build, repository and CI tools such as Ant and Maven, Subversion, CVS and Hudson / Jenkins.

Desired Skills:

  • Requirements analysis
  • Integration between different technologies
  • Requirements management and communication

