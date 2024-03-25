Software Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

- Managing projects / processes.
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language.
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends.
Minimum Requirements:
- Formal qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree) or equivalent working experience.
- Oracle Java Certification (e.g. SCJP / OCJP etc.) is an advantage.
- Relevant knowledge on RESTful API, SOAP, JSON.
- Comfortable with developer IDE tools (NetBeans, IntelliJ, or Eclipse) and navigating your way through the console.
- Experience working with JSF is advantageous.
- Experience working with Spring MVC is advantageous.
- Experience working with J2EE Application servers: JBoss, WebLogic, WebSphere, Glassfish, Apache Tomcat etc.
- Experience with Build, repository and CI tools such as Ant and Maven, Subversion, CVS and Hudson / Jenkins.
Desired Skills:
- Requirements analysis
- Integration between different technologies
- Requirements management and communication