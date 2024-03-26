Actuary – Technical Marketing

Job Purpose
Understand, analyze, and optimize sales and distribution strategies across the board using industry knowledge, analytical expertise, and strategic insights.
The candidate will be required to:
- Develop new business strategy and analysis to lead distribution strategies,
- Storyboard and communicate complex information in a coherent, succinct manner; and
- Transform unstructured data into strategic insights to inform key business decisions.
Job Requirements
- Qualified Actuary (Fellow) or at least 50% of exams completed
- Minimum 3 year’s working experience
- Management consulting experience is advantageous
Job Responsibilities
Sales and distribution leadership:
- Responsible for strategic insights, ideas, and solutions to address sales and distribution priorities
- Responsible for the successful product positioning and roll-out of the client’s annual enhancements and product launches
- Contribute to research and development through a deep understanding of the competitor space and market dynamics.
- Produce white papers and thought leadership to elevate the clients’ brands, reinforcing the science-based backing of the client’s programme.
Broker Leadership:
- Engage with distribution channels and brokers as a key decision maker to complex problems faced by the client.
- Position newly launched products via nationwide webinars and roadshows to brokers.
- Develop strong relationships with brokers as the key voice on distribution sentiment and product delivery.
Market expertise:
- Detailed analysis, technical modelling and desktop research covering company performance, product utilization, sales trends, and competitor landscape to guide the business on future growth opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- Actuarial Analysis
- Brokering
- Business Intelligence
- Finance
- Healthcare
- Power BI
- Python
About The Employer:
A large financial services JSE listed Group with various business verticals. This role falls within the Sales and Distribution side of their business (Broker Leadership)