Actuary – Technical Marketing

Job Purpose

Understand, analyze, and optimize sales and distribution strategies across the board using industry knowledge, analytical expertise, and strategic insights.

The candidate will be required to:

Develop new business strategy and analysis to lead distribution strategies,

Storyboard and communicate complex information in a coherent, succinct manner; and

Transform unstructured data into strategic insights to inform key business decisions.

Job Requirements

Qualified Actuary (Fellow) or at least 50% of exams completed

Minimum 3 year’s working experience

Management consulting experience is advantageous

Job Responsibilities

Sales and distribution leadership:

Responsible for strategic insights, ideas, and solutions to address sales and distribution priorities

Responsible for the successful product positioning and roll-out of the client’s annual enhancements and product launches

Contribute to research and development through a deep understanding of the competitor space and market dynamics.

Produce white papers and thought leadership to elevate the clients’ brands, reinforcing the science-based backing of the client’s programme.

Broker Leadership:

Engage with distribution channels and brokers as a key decision maker to complex problems faced by the client.

Position newly launched products via nationwide webinars and roadshows to brokers.

Develop strong relationships with brokers as the key voice on distribution sentiment and product delivery.

Market expertise:

Detailed analysis, technical modelling and desktop research covering company performance, product utilization, sales trends, and competitor landscape to guide the business on future growth opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Actuarial Analysis

Brokering

Business Intelligence

Finance

Healthcare

Power BI

Python

About The Employer:

A large financial services JSE listed Group with various business verticals. This role falls within the Sales and Distribution side of their business (Broker Leadership)

