Hire Resolve’s client in the Business Management Consulting Industry is seeking an experienced Analyst Developer to join their team.
Responsibilities:
- Develop, test, and maintain software applications and systems
- Collaborate with business analysts and stakeholders to gather requirements and understand business needs
- Translate requirements into technical specifications and design optimal solutions
- Write clean and efficient code
- Perform unit testing and debug applications to ensure high-quality deliverables
- Participate in code reviews and adhere to coding standards and best practices
- Investigate and resolve technical issues and bugs
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement, integrate, and deploy applications
- Stay updated with new technologies and industry trends
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience as an Analyst Developer or similar role
- Strong programming skills in languages such as Java, C#, or JavaScript
- Experience with product configuration or customization, particularly in a ITSM Software e.g ServiceNow , FreshDesk ect.. , is a plus.
- Knowledge of software development methodologies and tools
- Ability to work independently and in a team environment
- Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Benefits:
- Salary: negotiable
- Salary: R360K/yr – R480K/yr, salary negotiable.
- Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.
Desired Skills:
- Analyst Developer
