Analyst Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Hire Resolve’s client in the Business Management Consulting Industry is seeking an experienced Analyst Developer to join their team.

Responsibilities:



Develop, test, and maintain software applications and systems

Collaborate with business analysts and stakeholders to gather requirements and understand business needs

Translate requirements into technical specifications and design optimal solutions

Write clean and efficient code

Perform unit testing and debug applications to ensure high-quality deliverables

Participate in code reviews and adhere to coding standards and best practices

Investigate and resolve technical issues and bugs

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement, integrate, and deploy applications

Stay updated with new technologies and industry trends

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field

Minimum of 3 years’ experience as an Analyst Developer or similar role

Strong programming skills in languages such as Java, C#, or JavaScript

Experience with product configuration or customization, particularly in a ITSM Software e.g ServiceNow , FreshDesk ect.. , is a plus.

Knowledge of software development methodologies and tools

Ability to work independently and in a team environment

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Benefits:



Salary: negotiable

Contact Hire Resolve today for your next career-changing move.

Salary: R360K/yr – R480K/yr, salary negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Analyst Developer

Analyst Developer

Analyst Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position