THE coding expertise of a forward-thinking Backend Python Developer who’s keen on contributing to a high-impact project is sought by a provider of Data-driven solutions with a global operational footprint. Joining a collaborative team, you will help transition businesses to new age technology, and propel the Mining industry forward. Applicants should have a minimum of 6 years work experience with Python including having worked with database technologies and SQL. You will also need experience designing, building, testing and deploying secure and scalable applications.

At least 6 years’ work experience with Python.

Experience working with database technologies and SQL.

Experience designing, building, testing and deploying secure and scalable applications.

Experience in microservice architecture, and Kafka.

