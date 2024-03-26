Commercial analyst at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our National client who is a leader in the manufacturing printing industry is seeking a Cost and Management Accountant/ Commercial Analyst urgently
CORE PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- The Commercial Analyst will be required to ensure that the commercial objectives of the business are appropriately managed, and the commercial strategy is developed and delivered in accordance with the requirements of the business.
- The successful incumbent will be responsible for managing the Commercial team which includes Estimating, Costing, Procurement, Warehousing and invoicing.
- Further to this, they will be responsible for ensuring full compliance with Company commercial procedures and corporate governance requirements, reporting on working capital and work in progress, managing business risk and maximising margins.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
Estimating
- Plays a strategic role in analysing pricing models against competitor pricing.
- Evaluate, align and develop competitive estimating standards in conjunction with the Estimating team.
- Facilitate customer price increases ensuring price lists are updated timeously to ensure raw material costs are contained and profit targets are achieved.
- Assess annual financial hourly rate recovery model and implements estimating hourly rates that will ensure recovery of overheads and maintain market competitiveness in prices quoted.
- Review pricing and work with sales team to maintain profit margins
Value Add
- Management of Value Add and margins on all regions, accounts and campaigns within the Key Account proactively before jobs are run and then analysis of Value Add after jobs are complete.
- Providing support and guidance to Account Executives with regards to Value Add on jobs.
Costing
- Conduct analyses on throughput sales and material usage by product and press to identify strategic focus areas for improvement.
- Analyse job costs consumable usage, stock write offs and transport costs to turnover on a monthly basis and compares to monthly income statement to determine alignment or address discrepancies.
- Oversee the job costing / de costing to evaluate and understand variances.
- Responsible for margin reports and material percentage reports.
- Evaluates Work in Progress (WIP) on a monthly basis and ensure that turnover is accurate in the month of production (cost of sales).
Strategic pricing
- Partner with estimating on tender submissions to extract quotations and analyse quotes to enable strategic pricing decisions.
- Ensure key account pricing methodologies are documented and reviewed with changes in market conditions.
- Analyse estimated costs to ensure that costs are relevant to enable accurate costing.
- Ensure that all customer rebates are documented and regularly tracked to actual performance.
- Ensure pricing governance is maintained across all key accounts.
- Ensure that correct rebates are included in prices invoiced to client and correctly provided for.
Procurement
- Manage and be accountable for procurement with the financial effect of all elements within their scope (Ink, consumables and outwork).
- Ensuring best practice in procurement and work towards a true JIT stock system.
- Ensure that the Sourcing Manager identifies key products and maintain content that is benchmarked against the broader markets through tender request for pricing processes.
- Responsible for strategic procurement to ensure budgeted material percentage is achieved.
- Negotiate competitive pricing, terms and rebates with suppliers and manage key supplier performance to ensure that delivery dates meet required expectations.
- Work closely with production and sales to ensure accurate 3-6-month paper forecasting is prepared monthly to facilitate efficient procurement and stock management.
- Follow up on Account Supplier queries for payment ensuring corrective action procedures are in place and agreed to by the responsible parties.
- Participate in Group Procurement reviews and cost reduction exercises in conjunction with the Group Commercial Manager
Stock Management and Reporting
Raw Material Warehouse
- Management of raw material stock and WIP in line with budgets including effective management of obsolete stock.
- Ensure physical stock count variances are fully investigated and counter measures put in place before signing off any variance discrepancies.
- Oversee the warehouse function to ensure that stock is issued timeously to support an uninterrupted flow of production.
Finished Goods Warehouse
- Oversee the warehouse team that manages the sales orders are executed on time, and ensure that;
- Finished goods stock items and quantities are accurately recorded on NAV
- Maintain sufficient stock levels to meet customer sales orders and manage re-orders/reprints
- Sales orders are timeously delivered and reported on
- All delivered sales orders have signed delivery notes
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED
- 5+ years Finance or Commercial experience in a medium to large company
- Understanding of accounting principles and International Financial reporting standards (IFRS) are advantageous
- Financial Qual/CIMA Qualified
- Understanding and knowledge of Exports
- SQL Data base knowledge would be an advantage
- Business Central experience
Reporting
- Assist Finance and Sales teams with details on prior year Sales figures to assist in providing detailed accurate budget data.
- Review customer value add to establish reasons for variations and provide feedback to sales and commercial.
- Provide Sales team with detailed sales reports for the month past looking at budget versus actuals. Assist in providing product analysis to sales force detailing turnover and cost by product by client.
- Assist and manager Rebate reports, contracts and updates per client and feedback any updates to sales force.
Desired Skills:
- Commercial
- analyst
- CIMA