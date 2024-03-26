Commercial analyst at Ntice Search

Our National client who is a leader in the manufacturing printing industry is seeking a Cost and Management Accountant/ Commercial Analyst urgently

CORE PURPOSE OF THE JOB

The Commercial Analyst will be required to ensure that the commercial objectives of the business are appropriately managed, and the commercial strategy is developed and delivered in accordance with the requirements of the business.

The successful incumbent will be responsible for managing the Commercial team which includes Estimating, Costing, Procurement, Warehousing and invoicing.

Further to this, they will be responsible for ensuring full compliance with Company commercial procedures and corporate governance requirements, reporting on working capital and work in progress, managing business risk and maximising margins.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Estimating

Plays a strategic role in analysing pricing models against competitor pricing.

Evaluate, align and develop competitive estimating standards in conjunction with the Estimating team.

Facilitate customer price increases ensuring price lists are updated timeously to ensure raw material costs are contained and profit targets are achieved.

Assess annual financial hourly rate recovery model and implements estimating hourly rates that will ensure recovery of overheads and maintain market competitiveness in prices quoted.

Review pricing and work with sales team to maintain profit margins

Value Add

Management of Value Add and margins on all regions, accounts and campaigns within the Key Account proactively before jobs are run and then analysis of Value Add after jobs are complete.

Providing support and guidance to Account Executives with regards to Value Add on jobs.

Costing

Conduct analyses on throughput sales and material usage by product and press to identify strategic focus areas for improvement.

Analyse job costs consumable usage, stock write offs and transport costs to turnover on a monthly basis and compares to monthly income statement to determine alignment or address discrepancies.

Oversee the job costing / de costing to evaluate and understand variances.

Responsible for margin reports and material percentage reports.

Evaluates Work in Progress (WIP) on a monthly basis and ensure that turnover is accurate in the month of production (cost of sales).

Strategic pricing

Partner with estimating on tender submissions to extract quotations and analyse quotes to enable strategic pricing decisions.

Ensure key account pricing methodologies are documented and reviewed with changes in market conditions.

Analyse estimated costs to ensure that costs are relevant to enable accurate costing.

Ensure that all customer rebates are documented and regularly tracked to actual performance.

Ensure pricing governance is maintained across all key accounts.

Ensure that correct rebates are included in prices invoiced to client and correctly provided for.

Procurement

Manage and be accountable for procurement with the financial effect of all elements within their scope (Ink, consumables and outwork).

Ensuring best practice in procurement and work towards a true JIT stock system.

Ensure that the Sourcing Manager identifies key products and maintain content that is benchmarked against the broader markets through tender request for pricing processes.

Responsible for strategic procurement to ensure budgeted material percentage is achieved.

Negotiate competitive pricing, terms and rebates with suppliers and manage key supplier performance to ensure that delivery dates meet required expectations.

Work closely with production and sales to ensure accurate 3-6-month paper forecasting is prepared monthly to facilitate efficient procurement and stock management.

Follow up on Account Supplier queries for payment ensuring corrective action procedures are in place and agreed to by the responsible parties.

Participate in Group Procurement reviews and cost reduction exercises in conjunction with the Group Commercial Manager

Stock Management and Reporting

Raw Material Warehouse

Management of raw material stock and WIP in line with budgets including effective management of obsolete stock.

Ensure physical stock count variances are fully investigated and counter measures put in place before signing off any variance discrepancies.

Oversee the warehouse function to ensure that stock is issued timeously to support an uninterrupted flow of production.

Finished Goods Warehouse

Oversee the warehouse team that manages the sales orders are executed on time, and ensure that;

Finished goods stock items and quantities are accurately recorded on NAV

Maintain sufficient stock levels to meet customer sales orders and manage re-orders/reprints

Sales orders are timeously delivered and reported on

All delivered sales orders have signed delivery notes

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED

5+ years Finance or Commercial experience in a medium to large company

Understanding of accounting principles and International Financial reporting standards (IFRS) are advantageous

Financial Qual/CIMA Qualified

Understanding and knowledge of Exports

SQL Data base knowledge would be an advantage

Business Central experience

Reporting

Assist Finance and Sales teams with details on prior year Sales figures to assist in providing detailed accurate budget data.

Review customer value add to establish reasons for variations and provide feedback to sales and commercial.

Provide Sales team with detailed sales reports for the month past looking at budget versus actuals. Assist in providing product analysis to sales force detailing turnover and cost by product by client.

Assist and manager Rebate reports, contracts and updates per client and feedback any updates to sales force.

