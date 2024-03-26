Datacentrix wins inaugural HP award

Datacentrix has been named as HP’s “Go Beyond Reseller” at the technology company’s Southern African partner awards.

Anle Els, product manager: end user computing at Datacentrix, comments: “Datacentrix has enjoyed a solid long-term collaboration with HP, spanning almost thirty years, and it is a relationship that continues to grow and evolve over time. HP introduced the ‘Go Beyond Reseller’ award for the first time this year, and Datacentrix is thrilled to have been named as the inaugural winner of the title.

“This acknowledgement not only underscores the success of our strategic relationship in South Africa, it also means that Datacentrix maintained consistent achievement throughout 2023 across all categories, including PCs, printing, accessories and services.”

Datacentrix is an approved member of the HP Amplify Partner Programme, qualifying as an HP Amplify Power Services Partner with the following designations: International Partner Business Power; Channel Services Delivery; IPB Peer-to-Peer Network – Member; PS Services Lifecycle; Print Managed Services; Print Services Lifecycle; Retail & Hospitality Solutions Specialist; Service Partner Authorised Service Delivery; and Workstations Business Specialist.

“HP is incredibly proud to announce this new awards category, which will quite literally sit on the HP Wall of Fame for years to come, forming part of HP’s long-term Winners’ Circle,” comments Clive Groeneveld, partner business manager: Middle East and Africa at HP.

“HP believes that responsible business isn’t just about profits, it’s about going above and beyond and making an impact. These awards are collectively decided upon by the local HP team and the winners are chosen from those who have stepped forward to truly embrace the HP journey, with heart, soul and an incredible amount of passion,” he adds.