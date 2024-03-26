DevOps Engineer – Gauteng

DevOps Engineer

Secure your future with this giant in the aerospace and defence industry!

A proudly South African Defense and Aerospace company that offers turnkey defense solutions in Air, Land and Sea systems.

An innovative and dynamic work environment.

The opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology.

Working with collaborative teams and an opportunity to grow professionally.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology or related.

A minimum of 5 years in a Development/Deployments/IT focused role.

Detailed knowledge of the SDLC and management of software products.

Linux & Scripting skills

Scripting Languages (C++),GIT, Python, Windows

Desired Skills:

Development Engineer

Information Technology

Computer Science

