DevOps – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you a talented DevOps Engineer with a passion for cutting-edge technology and a knack for cloud-based solutions? Are you ready to be part of an iconic brand’s journey towards innovation and excellence? If so, our client is looking for you to join their dynamic team!

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

AWS Cloud

PAAS

IAS

Experience in architecting and developing solutions for scalable, distributed systems

Security of AWS services, securing design of VPC architectures

RESTful APIs

Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)

Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / Azure advantageous)

Code versioning (Git)

Jenkins

DevOps

Argo CD

GitHub Actions

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:

Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.

If you fit the above criteria and are keen for this role, hit that apply!

