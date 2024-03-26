Frontend Developer at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg

As an Intermediate Frontend Developer, you will have a pivotal role in developing and implementing user interfaces for our web applications. You will collaborate closely with our design and backend development teams to craft seamless and engaging user experiences. This position demands a solid grasp of frontend technologies, coding languages, and industry best practices.

Responsibilities:

Develop user-friendly interfaces for web applications using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript frameworks like React, Angular, or [URL Removed] closely with designers and backend developers to implement user interfaces that meet design specifications and technical requirements.

Optimize application performance for maximum speed and scalability.

Write clean, maintainable code and adhere to coding standards and best practices.

Conduct comprehensive testing and debugging to ensure cross-browser compatibility and responsiveness.

Stay updated on emerging frontend technologies and industry trends to continually improve skills and knowledge.

Participate actively in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.

Contribute to the planning and estimation of frontend development tasks using Agile or similar methodologies.

Assist in troubleshooting and resolving issues reported by users or QA testers.

Collaborate effectively with other teams, such as product management and quality assurance, to deliver high-quality software solutions.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field (or equivalent experience).

3-4+ years of professional experience in frontend development.

Proficiency in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Experience with frontend frameworks/libraries such as React, Angular, or [URL Removed] understanding of responsive web design principles.

Knowledge of version control systems such as Git.

Experience with RESTful APIs and asynchronous request handling.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with CSS pre-processors like Sass or Less.

Familiarity with build tools such as Webpack, Gulp, or Grunt.

Knowledge of backend technologies and programming languages (e.g., Node.js, Python, Java).

Understanding of web accessibility standards and best practices.

Experience with testing frameworks such as Jest, Enzyme, or Cypress.

Previous experience working in Agile development environments.

