FULL STACK DEVELOPER

Mar 26, 2024

LARGE MANUFACTIONG COMPANY SEEKING AN IT GRADUATE WITH EXPERIENCE IN DESIGNING AND MAINTAINING MES (Manufacturing Ececution Systems) .
Looking for an expert at data gathering and Business Analysis.
Must have the ability to read,interpret and creat IT technical documents

Desired Skills:

  • Web Development
  • SQL
  • GIT REPOSITORY
  • Visual Studio
  • Hardware Support
  • Full stack

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Heavy industry/ manufacturing sector

