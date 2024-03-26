FULL STACK DEVELOPER – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

LARGE MANUFACTIONG COMPANY SEEKING AN IT GRADUATE WITH EXPERIENCE IN DESIGNING AND MAINTAINING MES (Manufacturing Ececution Systems) .

Looking for an expert at data gathering and Business Analysis.

Must have the ability to read,interpret and creat IT technical documents

Desired Skills:

Web Development

SQL

GIT REPOSITORY

Visual Studio

Hardware Support

Full stack

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Heavy industry/ manufacturing sector

