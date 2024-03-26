IT Professional Systems

IT Professional Systems required for a reputable automotive manufacturing company based in East London , Eastern Cape

Requirements:

IT Technical qualification

2 to 3 years in similar IT/Shop-floor function

1 to 3 years Automotive experience

JIT and MES System experience

SQL experience

Ability to work shifts

Core competencies and skills:

Operating systems: Windows Server 2016, Windows 10/11

Hardware systems: HP, Intermec, IPC experience

Printer knowledge: Label and Laser technologies

Networking, cabling, Cisco Hardware experience

Databases, mainly Microsoft SQL

MES systems technical background exposure

Basic PLC system knowledge



Responsibilities:

Supervision, management, and maintenance of All IT technical infrastructures, specifically related to shopfloor.

Provide support for installation of new systems and processes.

Ensure optimal use of all IT resources, mainly shop-floor.

Assure all procedures, (Security patching etc.) are properly followed.

Clearly communicate any deviations or problems with the procedures.

Compiling shop floor infrastructure health reports. Patching, Antivirus, etc.

Ensuring JIT/JIS, EDI and MES systems run optimally.

Opening and closing of Tickets with relevant helpdesks.

First point of contact for MES and JIS/JIT related business interruptions

Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to Kerry O’Hagan at [Email Address Removed]

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive a response within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful. We will keep your CV on our database for any other relevant roles that may arise.

Desired Skills:

Automotive

Information Technology (IT)

SQL

