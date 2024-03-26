IT Support Technician

A small business based in Durban is seeking a knowledgeable IT Support Technician to join their team. You will be responsible for all IT Support related tasks for the business. The ideal candidate must be willing to travel to the office daily.

Responsibilities:

Microsoft 365 Management

Microsoft Teams & Zoom troubleshooting & support

Warranty Report generated monthly with EOL dates for workstations

Active Directory support

Email support – Exchange

Password changes

Scheduled Patch Management for workstations (Microsoft Windows)

Scheduled firmware updates – To be scheduled after hours*

Connectivity troubleshooting

Monthly Executive Summary Report

Knowledgeable & experienced IT Support team

Knowledgeable recommendations for hardware/software requirements/upgrades

All new Desktops/laptops pre-configured before handed to users

Required knowledge of the following:

Workstation (Laptop/Desktop) Support

Server support

Anti-Virus for all workstations & servers (Desktop/Laptop) – Bitdefender License

Firewall Administration Support

Network Device Support – Switches + Wi-Fi Access Points

Liaison and support with Fibre Service provider and VOIP

Network connectivity of electronic devices, including scanners, and printers, photo copiers

IT related qualification

Desired Skills:

