A small business based in Durban is seeking a knowledgeable IT Support Technician to join their team. You will be responsible for all IT Support related tasks for the business. The ideal candidate must be willing to travel to the office daily.
Responsibilities:
- Microsoft 365 Management
- Microsoft Teams & Zoom troubleshooting & support
- Warranty Report generated monthly with EOL dates for workstations
- Active Directory support
- Email support – Exchange
- Password changes
- Scheduled Patch Management for workstations (Microsoft Windows)
- Scheduled firmware updates – To be scheduled after hours*
- Connectivity troubleshooting
- Monthly Executive Summary Report
- Knowledgeable & experienced IT Support team
- Knowledgeable recommendations for hardware/software requirements/upgrades
- All new Desktops/laptops pre-configured before handed to users
Required knowledge of the following:
- Workstation (Laptop/Desktop) Support
- Server support
- Anti-Virus for all workstations & servers (Desktop/Laptop) – Bitdefender License
- Firewall Administration Support
- Network Device Support – Switches + Wi-Fi Access Points
- Liaison and support with Fibre Service provider and VOIP
- Network connectivity of electronic devices, including scanners, and printers, photo copiers
- IT related qualification
In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise in the future, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.
Desired Skills:
- Active Directory support
- Microsoft 365 Management
- Server support
- Network Device Support
- IT Support Technician