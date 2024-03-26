Jnr Network Support Engineer (ISP – 1st Line) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role: Jnr Network Support Engineer (ISP – 1st Line)

Location: Illovo, Johannesburg

A successful and growing ISP is looking for a dynamic and articulate Junior Network Support Engineer to join their awesome team.

It is a busy and exciting working environment and they offer lots of growth and development.

Requirements:

Previous relevant network support experience within a Service Desk environment, ideally within an ISP

Knowledge of relevant Infrastructure

Knowledge and experience of customer service practices and ability to interact with clients in a professional and calm manner, even under pressure

Related experience with troubleshooting and providing Helpdesk support

Qualifications:

Matric

CCNA

Desired Skills:

Network Support Engineer

CCNA

1st Line

ISP

