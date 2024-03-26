Jnr Network Support Engineer (ISP – 1st Line) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role: Jnr Network Support Engineer (ISP – 1st Line)
Location: Illovo, Johannesburg

A successful and growing ISP is looking for a dynamic and articulate Junior Network Support Engineer to join their awesome team.
It is a busy and exciting working environment and they offer lots of growth and development.
Requirements:

  • Previous relevant network support experience within a Service Desk environment, ideally within an ISP
  • Knowledge of relevant Infrastructure
  • Knowledge and experience of customer service practices and ability to interact with clients in a professional and calm manner, even under pressure
  • Related experience with troubleshooting and providing Helpdesk support

Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • CCNA

Desired Skills:

  • Network Support Engineer
  • CCNA
  • 1st Line
  • ISP

Learn more/Apply for this position