Role: Jnr Network Support Engineer (ISP – 1st Line)
Location: Illovo, Johannesburg
A successful and growing ISP is looking for a dynamic and articulate Junior Network Support Engineer to join their awesome team.
It is a busy and exciting working environment and they offer lots of growth and development.
Requirements:
- Previous relevant network support experience within a Service Desk environment, ideally within an ISP
- Knowledge of relevant Infrastructure
- Knowledge and experience of customer service practices and ability to interact with clients in a professional and calm manner, even under pressure
- Related experience with troubleshooting and providing Helpdesk support
Qualifications:
- Matric
- CCNA
Desired Skills:
- Network Support Engineer
- CCNA
- 1st Line
- ISP