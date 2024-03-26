Lead Automation Tester

Mar 26, 2024

We are seeking a highly experienced Lead Automation Tester to join our team in Sandton, Johannesburg. This is a hybrid role, offering a mix of remote and onsite work. The successful candidate will take a leadership role in shaping the automation testing landscape, leveraging over 8 years of experience in Automation Testing to ensure the delivery of high-quality software. This role involves defining automation strategies, mentoring team members, and driving innovation in our testing processes.

What you’ll do:

  • Lead Quality Engineering in squads in accordance with the agreed Test Engineering and Quality practices.

  • Ensure alignment across stakeholders to optimize the testing efficiencies across the Product delivery stack.

  • Ensure team effectiveness and healthy team dynamics.

  • Liaise with Stakeholders.

  • Deliver automated testing solutions.

  • Provide advice to clients on quality practices.

  • Build and foster deep relationships with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owners, and other Stakeholders.

  • Work closely with Quality Assurance Leads, Practise Leads, Developers, Architects, Product owners, and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of clients.

  • Participate in the overall PI planning and the squad deliverables including capacity estimation and interdependencies.

  • Obtain and review relevant artifacts from stakeholders (eg: technical landscape, architecture design, technology roadmaps).

  • Create the Test Strategy, approach, or plan and ensure alignment with the squad objectives.

  • Contribute to the systematic breakdown of the business needs into manageable feature(s), stories, and epics that can be delivered.

  • Ensure all committed user stories and acceptance criteria are tested for the specific release ensuring quality is not compromised.

  • Participate in the backlog grooming and in the sprint planning.

  • Participate in the daily stand-up where necessary, manage the issues raised by the Software Quality Test Engineers, and raise relevant associated risks.

  • Perform pull requests and ensure all feature branches are committed to Master.

  • Review that the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are reusable and scalable.

  • Challenging the business and technology solutions in alignment with the client’s value proposition.

  • Ensure integration into and continuous test automation execution on DevOps pipelines.

  • Work with the Enterprise Quality Assurance Practise Lead on the metrics and reporting to communicate quality engineering practices.

  • Ensure the defect management process is adhered to by the Software Quality Test Engineers.

  • Ensure artifacts are easily obtainable by storing all relevant artifacts in the repository

  • Participate in the retrospective reviews and seek efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our client(s).

  • Encourage Peer reviews of the QA artifacts.
    Seek ongoing improvements in technical capabilities.

  • Mentor the Engineers within the team to improve their technical capabilities.

  • Provide input into the documentation of standards quality practices for Quality engineering for the organization’s current and future technological architecture.

  • Provide input into performance management of team members (e.g. performance contracts, development plans, poor performance and improvement plans, and review).

  • Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g. operational processes) that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations.

  • Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models, and systems through agile thinking.

Qualifications Required:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

  • ISTQB

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Initial 12-month contract

  • Location: Johannesburg (Sandton) – hybrid way of work

  • Level/ years of experience: Lead (8+ years experience)

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

