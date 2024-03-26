We are seeking a highly experienced Lead Automation Tester to join our team in Sandton, Johannesburg. This is a hybrid role, offering a mix of remote and onsite work. The successful candidate will take a leadership role in shaping the automation testing landscape, leveraging over 8 years of experience in Automation Testing to ensure the delivery of high-quality software. This role involves defining automation strategies, mentoring team members, and driving innovation in our testing processes.
What you’ll do:
- Lead Quality Engineering in squads in accordance with the agreed Test Engineering and Quality practices.
- Ensure alignment across stakeholders to optimize the testing efficiencies across the Product delivery stack.
- Ensure team effectiveness and healthy team dynamics.
- Liaise with Stakeholders.
- Deliver automated testing solutions.
- Provide advice to clients on quality practices.
- Build and foster deep relationships with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owners, and other Stakeholders.
- Work closely with Quality Assurance Leads, Practise Leads, Developers, Architects, Product owners, and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of clients.
- Participate in the overall PI planning and the squad deliverables including capacity estimation and interdependencies.
- Obtain and review relevant artifacts from stakeholders (eg: technical landscape, architecture design, technology roadmaps).
- Create the Test Strategy, approach, or plan and ensure alignment with the squad objectives.
- Contribute to the systematic breakdown of the business needs into manageable feature(s), stories, and epics that can be delivered.
- Ensure all committed user stories and acceptance criteria are tested for the specific release ensuring quality is not compromised.
- Participate in the backlog grooming and in the sprint planning.
- Participate in the daily stand-up where necessary, manage the issues raised by the Software Quality Test Engineers, and raise relevant associated risks.
- Perform pull requests and ensure all feature branches are committed to Master.
- Review that the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are reusable and scalable.
- Challenging the business and technology solutions in alignment with the client’s value proposition.
- Ensure integration into and continuous test automation execution on DevOps pipelines.
- Work with the Enterprise Quality Assurance Practise Lead on the metrics and reporting to communicate quality engineering practices.
- Ensure the defect management process is adhered to by the Software Quality Test Engineers.
- Ensure artifacts are easily obtainable by storing all relevant artifacts in the repository
- Participate in the retrospective reviews and seek efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our client(s).
- Encourage Peer reviews of the QA artifacts.
Seek ongoing improvements in technical capabilities.
- Mentor the Engineers within the team to improve their technical capabilities.
- Provide input into the documentation of standards quality practices for Quality engineering for the organization’s current and future technological architecture.
- Provide input into performance management of team members (e.g. performance contracts, development plans, poor performance and improvement plans, and review).
- Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g. operational processes) that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations.
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models, and systems through agile thinking.
Qualifications Required:
- Relevant IT/ Testing qualification
- ISTQB
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Initial 12-month contract
- Location: Johannesburg (Sandton) – hybrid way of work
- Level/ years of experience: Lead (8+ years experience)
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery