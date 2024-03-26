Production Systems Engineer

Production Systems Engineer required for a leading automotive company based in Kariega

Type of Position:

Applications are invited from suitably qualified & experienced employees to fill the above vacancy in Production – Industrial Engineering Department.

Job Description and Responsibilities:

Coordinating the implementation of all VW Production system methods in the Plant

Introducing, chairing and maintaining forums to ensure the sustainable control of Production standards within the Plant.

Representing VWSA at various forums within the Group and contribute to the strategic planning and decision-making process.

Supporting Production management with coaching when implementing VW Production systems methods

Developing and introducing a Production management and staff development plan and ensure all VW production system methods are included.

Moderation of efficiency and problem-solving workshops.

Introduction of new and improved productivity and quality methods into production and non-production areas.

Promote the understanding of the 40 MBS’s and ensure all work is documented in each workstation after each workshop has been completed.

Education and Experience:

National Diploma in Industrial Engineering/ Diploma Production Management/ Diploma Operations Management or a similar technical field.

At least 3-5 years’ relevant experience in a production environment

2 to 3 years’ experience as a lead moderator

2 to 3 years’ experience in leading a cross-divisional team in a workshop environment

Experience with continuous improvement and lean manufacturing processes

Knowledge and understanding of Industrial Engineering techniques i.e. work measurement and method studies

Strong planning, organizing, problem-solving and analytical skills

Basic engineering design knowledge

Computer literate, Microsoft Office Package (Excel advanced & PowerPoint advanced)

PREFERRED:

Experience in Project and administration management

Knowledge of production, logistics and quality processes within an automotive/manufacturing environment

Fundamentals of LEAN Manufacturing

Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to Erin Bentz at [Email Address Removed]

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive a response within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful. We will keep your CV on our database for any other relevant roles that may arise.

Desired Skills:

Automotive

Engineering

Production

