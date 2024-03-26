Production Systems Engineer required for a leading automotive company based in Kariega
Type of Position:
Applications are invited from suitably qualified & experienced employees to fill the above vacancy in Production – Industrial Engineering Department.
Job Description and Responsibilities:
- Coordinating the implementation of all VW Production system methods in the Plant
- Introducing, chairing and maintaining forums to ensure the sustainable control of Production standards within the Plant.
- Representing VWSA at various forums within the Group and contribute to the strategic planning and decision-making process.
- Supporting Production management with coaching when implementing VW Production systems methods
- Developing and introducing a Production management and staff development plan and ensure all VW production system methods are included.
- Moderation of efficiency and problem-solving workshops.
- Introduction of new and improved productivity and quality methods into production and non-production areas.
- Promote the understanding of the 40 MBS’s and ensure all work is documented in each workstation after each workshop has been completed.
Education and Experience:
- National Diploma in Industrial Engineering/ Diploma Production Management/ Diploma Operations Management or a similar technical field.
- At least 3-5 years’ relevant experience in a production environment
- 2 to 3 years’ experience as a lead moderator
- 2 to 3 years’ experience in leading a cross-divisional team in a workshop environment
- Experience with continuous improvement and lean manufacturing processes
- Knowledge and understanding of Industrial Engineering techniques i.e. work measurement and method studies
- Strong planning, organizing, problem-solving and analytical skills
- Basic engineering design knowledge
- Computer literate, Microsoft Office Package (Excel advanced & PowerPoint advanced)
PREFERRED:
- Experience in Project and administration management
- Knowledge of production, logistics and quality processes within an automotive/manufacturing environment
- Fundamentals of LEAN Manufacturing
Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to Erin Bentz at [Email Address Removed]
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive a response within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful. We will keep your CV on our database for any other relevant roles that may arise.
Desired Skills:
- Automotive
- Engineering
- Production