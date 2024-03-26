Production Systems Engineer – Eastern Cape Kenton-on-Sea

Mar 26, 2024

Production Systems Engineer required for a leading automotive company based in Kariega

Type of Position:

Applications are invited from suitably qualified & experienced employees to fill the above vacancy in Production – Industrial Engineering Department.

Job Description and Responsibilities:

  • Coordinating the implementation of all VW Production system methods in the Plant
  • Introducing, chairing and maintaining forums to ensure the sustainable control of Production standards within the Plant.
  • Representing VWSA at various forums within the Group and contribute to the strategic planning and decision-making process.
  • Supporting Production management with coaching when implementing VW Production systems methods
  • Developing and introducing a Production management and staff development plan and ensure all VW production system methods are included.
  • Moderation of efficiency and problem-solving workshops.
  • Introduction of new and improved productivity and quality methods into production and non-production areas.
  • Promote the understanding of the 40 MBS’s and ensure all work is documented in each workstation after each workshop has been completed.

Education and Experience:

  • National Diploma in Industrial Engineering/ Diploma Production Management/ Diploma Operations Management or a similar technical field.
  • At least 3-5 years’ relevant experience in a production environment
  • 2 to 3 years’ experience as a lead moderator
  • 2 to 3 years’ experience in leading a cross-divisional team in a workshop environment
  • Experience with continuous improvement and lean manufacturing processes
  • Knowledge and understanding of Industrial Engineering techniques i.e. work measurement and method studies
  • Strong planning, organizing, problem-solving and analytical skills
  • Basic engineering design knowledge
  • Computer literate, Microsoft Office Package (Excel advanced & PowerPoint advanced)

PREFERRED:

  • Experience in Project and administration management
  • Knowledge of production, logistics and quality processes within an automotive/manufacturing environment
  • Fundamentals of LEAN Manufacturing

Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to Erin Bentz at [Email Address Removed]

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive a response within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful. We will keep your CV on our database for any other relevant roles that may arise.

Desired Skills:

  • Automotive
  • Engineering
  • Production

Learn more/Apply for this position