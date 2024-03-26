Project Manager IT – Gauteng Bryanston

Mar 26, 2024

Key Result Areas :

  • Establish & operate planning standards & controls
  • Proactively monitor progress, resolve issues, and initiate appropriate corrective action
  • Roll-up & analysis to program-level plan.
  • Highlights variances to baseline commitments.
  • Support identification of resourcing constraints & conflicts.
  • Support the wider identification, mitigation, and resolution of risks and issues.
  • Governance & Reporting Support execution of Program governance framework & reporting.
  • Supports change control process & impact assessments.
  • Ensure effective quality assurance and the overall integrity of the program plan.
  • Facilitate and support communications with a range of stakeholders including at an executive level where appropriate.
  • Maintain professional and technical knowledge, researching PMO best practices and tools to introduce ways to exploit for our business benefit and value.

Essential:

  • Significant experience in supporting the initiation and management of complex transformation programs that have delivered business-facing and technology projects, ideally in an FMCG environment.
  • Experience of working across multiple methodologies (Agile, Waterfall, Hybrid).
  • Experience of working in a fast-paced international business, adaptable and comfortable working in areas of change and ambiguity.
  • Experience of working with colleagues or stakeholders with variable project experience.
  • Experience of working with teams in multiple locations and remotely.
  • Strong stakeholder management skills with the ability to challenge and influence decisions at all levels of program governance.
  • The ability to assess complex challenges, apply a logical framework, and prioritize accordingly.
  • Expert understanding of program and project planning theory and application.
  • Expert user of a range of project planning tools and techniques.
  • Good knowledge of how budgeting and resource management procedures interface with project planning.
  • The ability to run multiple projects concurrently, and to manage competing priorities.
  • Awareness of the need for Cyber Security and Information Security at all times.

Desired Skills:

  • transformation
  • Agile
  • waterfall
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Project Manager
  • Budgeting
  • cyber security
  • Information Security

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Software
  • More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position