Project Manager IT – Gauteng Bryanston

Key Result Areas :
- Establish & operate planning standards & controls
- Proactively monitor progress, resolve issues, and initiate appropriate corrective action
- Roll-up & analysis to program-level plan.
- Highlights variances to baseline commitments.
- Support identification of resourcing constraints & conflicts.
- Support the wider identification, mitigation, and resolution of risks and issues.
- Governance & Reporting Support execution of Program governance framework & reporting.
- Supports change control process & impact assessments.
- Ensure effective quality assurance and the overall integrity of the program plan.
- Facilitate and support communications with a range of stakeholders including at an executive level where appropriate.
- Maintain professional and technical knowledge, researching PMO best practices and tools to introduce ways to exploit for our business benefit and value.
Essential:
- Significant experience in supporting the initiation and management of complex transformation programs that have delivered business-facing and technology projects, ideally in an FMCG environment.
- Experience of working across multiple methodologies (Agile, Waterfall, Hybrid).
- Experience of working in a fast-paced international business, adaptable and comfortable working in areas of change and ambiguity.
- Experience of working with colleagues or stakeholders with variable project experience.
- Experience of working with teams in multiple locations and remotely.
- Strong stakeholder management skills with the ability to challenge and influence decisions at all levels of program governance.
- The ability to assess complex challenges, apply a logical framework, and prioritize accordingly.
- Expert understanding of program and project planning theory and application.
- Expert user of a range of project planning tools and techniques.
- Good knowledge of how budgeting and resource management procedures interface with project planning.
- The ability to run multiple projects concurrently, and to manage competing priorities.
- Awareness of the need for Cyber Security and Information Security at all times.
Desired Skills:
- transformation
- Agile
- waterfall
- Stakeholder Management
- Project Manager
- Budgeting
- cyber security
- Information Security
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Software
- More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree