Proposals/Application Engineer – Gauteng

A dynamic organization based in the East Rand is looking to employ a Proposals / Application Engineer with 1 – 5 years’ experience in a similar role.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

Degree or Diploma in Chemical / Process Engineering (Essential)

Successfully candidates must have a stellar academic record with 70% average

Valid driver’s license and own vehicle

Graduates applications are welcomed

The successful candidates must be well spoken, pleasant demeanor, diligent and must be eager to Learn

Timeous submission of Quotations and Tenders

Ensuring that all requirements of Quotations and Tenders have been

Agitator Design with a view to improving efficiency and overall performance

Research New Projects and Clients

Compile Tenders & Quotations

Internal Customer Enquiries (Call-in & via Email)

Provide Technical Assistance to Local & International Sales Agents

Resolve Client Queries and Complaints

Assessing Client Needs

Always to be on the lookout for improvement opportunities

Perform duties as required by Management as requested

Desired Skills:

Quotations and Tenders

Technical Assistance

Agitator Design

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid & Performance Bonus

