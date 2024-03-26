Proposals/Application Engineer – Gauteng

A dynamic organization based in the East Rand is looking to employ a Proposals / Application Engineer with 1 – 5 years’ experience in a similar role.
Minimum Requirements
- Matric
- Degree or Diploma in Chemical / Process Engineering (Essential)
- Successfully candidates must have a stellar academic record with 70% average
- Valid driver’s license and own vehicle
- Graduates applications are welcomed
- The successful candidates must be well spoken, pleasant demeanor, diligent and must be eager to Learn
- Timeous submission of Quotations and Tenders
- Ensuring that all requirements of Quotations and Tenders have been
- Agitator Design with a view to improving efficiency and overall performance
- Research New Projects and Clients
- Compile Tenders & Quotations
- Internal Customer Enquiries (Call-in & via Email)
- Provide Technical Assistance to Local & International Sales Agents
- Resolve Client Queries and Complaints
- Assessing Client Needs
- Always to be on the lookout for improvement opportunities
- Perform duties as required by Management as requested
Desired Skills:
- Quotations and Tenders
- Technical Assistance
- Agitator Design
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid & Performance Bonus