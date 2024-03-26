Proposals/Application Engineer

Mar 26, 2024

A dynamic organization based in the East Rand is looking to employ a Proposals / Application Engineer with 1 – 5 years’ experience in a similar role.
Minimum Requirements

  • Matric
  • Degree or Diploma in Chemical / Process Engineering (Essential)
  • Successfully candidates must have a stellar academic record with 70% average
  • Valid driver’s license and own vehicle
  • Graduates applications are welcomed
  • The successful candidates must be well spoken, pleasant demeanor, diligent and must be eager to Learn
  • Timeous submission of Quotations and Tenders
  • Ensuring that all requirements of Quotations and Tenders have been
  • Agitator Design with a view to improving efficiency and overall performance
  • Research New Projects and Clients
  • Compile Tenders & Quotations
  • Internal Customer Enquiries (Call-in & via Email)
  • Provide Technical Assistance to Local & International Sales Agents
  • Resolve Client Queries and Complaints
  • Assessing Client Needs
  • Always to be on the lookout for improvement opportunities
  • Perform duties as required by Management as requested

Desired Skills:

  • Quotations and Tenders
  • Technical Assistance
  • Agitator Design

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid & Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position