Senior Business Analyst – Risk Management and Capital Markets – Gauteng Edenburg

Mar 26, 2024

  • Contribute to crafting of IT departmental business plan to ensure delivery of focus areas for the year in support of IT strategy
  • Apply cost effectiveness principles in planning and delivery to contribute to achievement of divisional financial targets
  • Provide relevant input into the formalisation of the divisional budget
  • Manage allocated budget by tracking costs and recommending solutions that meet critical business needs
  • Provide guidance to the business on best system solution selection to ensure fit to the client`s requirements and meet the future strategic objectives
  • Champion Business Analyst services with stakeholders
  • Observe and be involved in the day to day operations to understand the business domain and business needs and requirements of relevant stakeholders
  • Provide insight regarding BA methodologies and best practices to internal clients to enable a BA presence within the group
  • Maintain and build relationships with Business Owners to ensure the BA team is consulted and involved in initiatives that may require IT support
  • Determine business requirements and actively manage key projects to ensure expectations are met
  • Conduct Business Owner feedback sessions with every milestone phase of a project to inform business of progress, manage business expectation proactively and measure the effectiveness of Business Process Improvement
  • Build relationships with other IT teams, like Enterprise Architecture and other key counterparts
  • Ensure regular engagement (as needed) with all stakeholders to gain visibility and maintain relationships through networks utilising social media, attending and presenting at conferences and training interventions
  • Build strategic / Industry/ Global network of thought leaders and relationships utilising social media, attending and presenting at conferences and training interventions
  • Meet stakeholder needs accurately by following the Business Analyst process flow methodology to maintain quality and consistency of service provided
  • Manage stakeholder relationships by communicating openly and honestly with regards to project status
  • Manage own delivery on multiple and/or complex projects against departmental delivery plan and set timelines, identify obstacles to delivery and take appropriate action where required
  • Receive request from business to start new project and conduct stakeholder analysis to clearly define the relevant people required for information gathering
  • Gather supporting information by holding interviews, conducting surveys, running workshops and reviewing existing documents and information
  • Draft a full system requirements plan to detail the activities and outputs
  • Execute the requirements plan in alignment with Software Development Lifecycle process to ensure compliance
  • Obtain system project classification by presenting the business requirement to the initiation forum
  • Conduct a cost and benefit analysis to assess the feasibility of the requirements
  • Produce a business case study by assessing solution options, considering costing and risks to formulate a recommendation
  • Support the business sponsor to develop and present the business case
  • Create the business requirements specification document to confirm clarity of business scope
  • Create the functional requirements specification document to translate the business requirements into functional requirements
  • Present functional requirements specification to all stakeholders to validate the requirements and solution
  • Recommend the most effective course of action after evaluating options against decision criteria
  • Provide regular feedback and progress to all stakeholders on current projects
  • Review the technical design specifications to check that all requirements are included
  • Review the test cases to ensure that it covers all scenarios related to the functional requirements
  • Assist the development team and testers to perform root cause analysis for any functional defects
  • Perform adhoc functional testing for quality assurance
  • Ensure correct utilisation of solution developed by creating user training manuals
  • Assist business by project co-ordination of deliverables for small initiatives
  • Proactively or by request identify obstacles to performance relating to process flow and identify opportunities for optimisation
  • Assist users in being effective by utilizing the new solution productively
  • Partner with the project manager/lead to contribute to the development of the Senior Business Analysts role and delivery plan (proactivley being involved upfront to just confirm the scope of the Senior Business Analyst’s end-to-end role in the project to mitigate any risk of misunderstanding of who will be doing what) to ensure a successful solution delivery output
  • Reduce time spent on projects by elicitation, analysis and optimisation of business requirements
  • Contribute to BA COE practice development by presenting courses to the team
  • Improve personal capability and professional growth relating to field of expertise, in line with the client`s objectives by discussing development needs and proposed solutions with management
  • Keep abreast of changes in legislation or standards by conducting research and utilizing networks
  • Up skill team and other professionals by sharing knowledge and research results
  • Epitomise living the company`s values, displaying professional conduct and adherence to required technical standards
  • Analyse, research, develop and implement improvement/innovative ideas and value adding solutions contributing to divisional and clients results

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in IT or Engineering
  • Business Analyst Certification from a reputable institution
  • +7 years’ experience in the BA field with a focus on in Capital Markets and Risk Management
  • Candidates must come from the Financial Sector
  • Gather Business Knowledge
  • Must be able to collaborate with Internal Stakeholders effectively

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • Capital Markets
  • Risk Management
  • Financial expertise
  • Process Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

