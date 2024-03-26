Senior C# Software Developer

A well-known software development house is seeking a talented Senior Developer (hybrid) to join their team. This is an exciting opportunity to work with the latest technology.

Responsibilities:

Analysing, designing, and developing web, desktop, and mobile applications

Analysing, designing, and developing integration interfaces

Testing and debugging of all developments

Understanding and interpreting complex technical system functionality specifications

Develop technical and user documentation and specifications

Delivering the best possible quality of work

Continually upgrade your development skills by putting a lot of time into self-training

Requirements:

Proficient C#, ASP.NET, SQL

Microsoft Certifications is a bonus

Understanding of Blazor, Entity Framework, XML, XSD, XSLT

Exposure to developing Microsoft’s Azure solutions

Proficient in using transact SQL and relational databases

Degree or diploma in IT or Engineering

6+ Years as a Software Developer

Solid understanding of the .NET framework and object orientated programming

Must be Self Motivated and Self Driven

Must be able to work in a team and be a Team Player

Must be customer focussed

Good Communication Skills

