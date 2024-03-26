Senior IT Administrator

Mar 26, 2024

Our client in the Manufacturing Industry, based in City Deep (JHB South), is currently looking to employ a Senior IT Administrator.

Requirements:

  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a desktop support role.
  • A+ / N+ – MS Certificate / Engineer.
  • Knowledge of Microsoft 365 Administration, Microsoft Office, and Windows 7, 8, 10.
  • Must have advanced computer skills and Networks & Computer hardware knowledge.

Responsibilities, but not limited to:

  • Assisting users on issues logged via the Helpdesk System.
  • Liaising with Supervisor or IT Manager regarding “problem” tickets.
  • Troubleshooting and conducting physical upgrades, repairs, and setups.
  • Troubleshooting network related issues.
  • Assist IT Manager on minor and major IT and digitization related projects and initiatives.

Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

