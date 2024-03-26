Senior IT Administrator – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client in the Manufacturing Industry, based in City Deep (JHB South), is currently looking to employ a Senior IT Administrator.

An exciting career opportunity awaits you!

Requirements:

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a desktop support role.

A+ / N+ – MS Certificate / Engineer.

Knowledge of Microsoft 365 Administration, Microsoft Office, and Windows 7, 8, 10.

Must have advanced computer skills and Networks & Computer hardware knowledge.

Responsibilities, but not limited to:

Assisting users on issues logged via the Helpdesk System.

Liaising with Supervisor or IT Manager regarding “problem” tickets.

Troubleshooting and conducting physical upgrades, repairs, and setups.

Troubleshooting network related issues.

Assist IT Manager on minor and major IT and digitization related projects and initiatives.

Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

hardware knowledge

A+

N+

Microsoft 365

Microsoft Office

Windows

Helpdesk

