Senior IT Administrator – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client in the Manufacturing Industry, based in City Deep (JHB South), is currently looking to employ a Senior IT Administrator.
An exciting career opportunity awaits you!
Requirements:
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a desktop support role.
- A+ / N+ – MS Certificate / Engineer.
- Knowledge of Microsoft 365 Administration, Microsoft Office, and Windows 7, 8, 10.
- Must have advanced computer skills and Networks & Computer hardware knowledge.
Responsibilities, but not limited to:
- Assisting users on issues logged via the Helpdesk System.
- Liaising with Supervisor or IT Manager regarding “problem” tickets.
- Troubleshooting and conducting physical upgrades, repairs, and setups.
- Troubleshooting network related issues.
- Assist IT Manager on minor and major IT and digitization related projects and initiatives.
Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- hardware knowledge
- A+
- N+
- Microsoft 365
- Microsoft Office
- Windows
- Helpdesk