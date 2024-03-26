Senior Security & Systems Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR strong passion for Information Governance and Cyber Security and technical expertise is sought to fill the role of a Senior Security & Systems Engineer sought by a dynamic Healthcare Service Provider. Your core role will be taking charge of the optimization, monitoring, and support of internal and client facing Security & Systems, both on-premises and in the Azure and Office 365 cloud-based environments. The successful incumbent must possess a BSc. Degree/Diploma in Computer Science or equivalent, be MCSE, Azure & Office 365 Certified and have Certifications such as Security+, CEH, CISA, CISSP and OSCP. You will require 8-10 years’ work experience as a Systems Administrator (both on-premises and cloud) and have solid knowledge of IT Service & Operation Management (ITSM & ITOM) tools and processes; IT Service Management SLAs & ITIL and or COBIT frameworks.

DUTIES:

Safely provision, deploy, manage, monitor, optimize, and decommission Azure and Office 365 and on premises related systems and services.

Follow best practice methodology for systems, cloud, architecture, and Cybersecurity.

Develop and implement information security related processes/systems/services through project work.

Provide input to Disaster Recovery plans.

Perform risk assessments and recommend Information and Cybersecurity controls and technical measures (e.g., firewalls, data encryption).

Plan and implement Information and Cybersecurity measures to protect computer systems, networks, and data.

Support all IS Infrastructure, perform project work and weekly and monthly reporting.

Contribute and participate in Information Security awareness drives and campaigns.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc. Computer Science Degree or Diploma (NQF 7) equivalent.

MCSE, Azure and Office 365 Certification.

Security+, CEH, CISA, CISSP, OSCP.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 8 – 10 years’ experience as a Systems Administrator (both on-premises and cloud).

Knowledge of IT Service & Operation Management (ITSM & ITOM) tools and processes.

Knowledge of IT Service Management SLAs.

Knowledge of ITIL and or COBIT frameworks.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to multitask effectively and collaborate with others.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Can rapidly learn new systems and processes while working under pressure.

Accountability and ownership with a can-do attitude.

Initiative-taking with excellent time management skills.

Able to prioritize tasks and take decisive action.

COMMENTS:

