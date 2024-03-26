Software Support Officer

Exciting Job Opportunity in Paarl for a Software Support Officer! You’ll play a key role in providing technical support and guidance to clients, ensuring they get the most out of their software. This dynamic position involves troubleshooting, client education, and ensuring optimal software utilization. Apply now to be part of this innovative team. (This position requires working at the office during office hours)

Required Skills and Qualifications:



1-3 years of experience in technical support, preferably with cloud-based software.

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Ability to explain technical concepts to a non-technical audience.

Familiarity with CRM systems, helpdesk software, and remote support tools.

Experience with data analysis and reporting tools.

Key Responsibilities:



Client Support: Provide timely and effective technical support to clients via phone, email, or chat. Troubleshoot issues related to software functionality, data integration, and system performance.

Training and Education: Conduct webinars, create instructional materials, and offer one-on-one training sessions to educate clients on software features and best practices.

Issue Resolution: Collaborate with the development team to address software bugs and user experience issues. Follow-up with clients to ensure their concerns are resolved.

Feedback Collection: Gather client feedback to understand their needs and challenges. Contribute insights to the development team for software enhancements.

Documentation: Maintain detailed records of client interactions, issues, and resolutions. Update FAQs and support documentation.

(This position requires working at the office during office hours)



Desired Skills:

